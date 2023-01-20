UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 20, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 24, 2023

USD 229.0562

GBP 282.4950

EUR 247.7243

JPY 1.7859

