KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 14, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 16, 2023

USD 269.1368

GBP 323.9600

EUR 287.0344

JPY 2.0286