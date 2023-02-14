Foreign Exchange Rates
Published February 14, 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 14, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 16, 2023
USD 269.1368
GBP 323.9600
EUR 287.0344
JPY 2.0286