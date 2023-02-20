Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 20, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 22, 2023
USD 262.6140
GBP 313.0359
EUR 279.5526
JPY 1.9460