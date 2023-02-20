(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 20, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 22, 2023

USD 262.6140

GBP 313.0359

EUR 279.5526

JPY 1.9460