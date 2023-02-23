Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 23, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2023
USD 261.7451
GBP 316.7377
EUR 278.8371
JPY 1.9423