KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 23, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2023

USD 261.7451

GBP 316.7377

EUR 278.8371

JPY 1.9423