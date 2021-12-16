UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates 16th Dec, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

Foreign exchange rates 16th Dec, 2021

The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2911 16.12.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 20, 2021

USD 177.9628

GBP 235.7829

EUR 200.4217

JPY 1.5644

