Foreign Exchange Rates 16th Dec, 2021
Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2911 16.12.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 20, 2021
USD 177.9628
GBP 235.7829
EUR 200.4217
JPY 1.5644