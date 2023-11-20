Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 20, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2023

USD 286.

3701

GBP 354.5834

EUR 310.0529

JPY 1.9037

APP/as/

More Stories From Business