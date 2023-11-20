Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR NOVEMBER 20, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2023
USD 286.
3701
GBP 354.5834
EUR 310.0529
JPY 1.9037
APP/as/