Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 04, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 06, 2023

USD 284.

8363

GBP 359.8622

EUR 310.3007

JPY 1.9211

APP/as/

