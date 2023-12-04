Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 04, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 06, 2023
USD 284.
8363
GBP 359.8622
EUR 310.3007
JPY 1.9211
APP/as/