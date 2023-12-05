Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 05, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 07, 2023

USD 284.

3459

GBP 360.0957

EUR 308.7997

JPY 1.9334

APP/as/

