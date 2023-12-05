Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 05, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 07, 2023
USD 284.
3459
GBP 360.0957
EUR 308.7997
JPY 1.9334
