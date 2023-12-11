(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 11, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 13, 2023

USD 283.

7430

GBP 356.4379

EUR 305.8465

JPY 1.9684

