Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 11, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 13, 2023
USD 283.
7430
GBP 356.4379
EUR 305.8465
JPY 1.9684
APP/as