Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 12, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 14, 2023
USD 283.
7745
GBP 355.5694
EUR 305.1711
JPY 1.9377
