Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 12, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 14, 2023

USD 283.

7745

GBP 355.5694

EUR 305.1711

JPY 1.9377

APP/as/

