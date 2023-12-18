Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 18, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 20, 2023

USD 283.

1286

GBP 361.3287

EUR 311.1866

JPY 1.9933

