Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Karachi, Dec 27, (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 27, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 29, 2023

USD 282.

2408

GBP 358.3047

EUR 311.1140

JPY 1.9831

APP/msq

