Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Karachi, Dec 27, (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 27, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 29, 2023
USD 282.
2408
GBP 358.3047
EUR 311.1140
JPY 1.9831
APP/msq