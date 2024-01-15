Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 17, 2024
USD 280.
2317
GBP 357.9679
EUR 307.6944
JPY 1.9332
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes45 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20242 hours ago
-
AI to impact 60% of advanced economy jobs: IMF's Georgieva2 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 20243 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher3 hours ago
-
Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce18 hours ago
-
SCCI voices concern over increasing environmental pollution20 hours ago
-
Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market20 hours ago
-
'PFC playing active role in furniture industry's progress '20 hours ago
-
Machinery import goes up by 6.36% in five months21 hours ago
-
PIDE launches Discourse Magazine’s latest edition21 hours ago
-
Shenzhen reports surge in cross-border e-commerce trade in 202323 hours ago