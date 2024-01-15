Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 17, 2024
USD 280.
2317
GBP 357.9679
EUR 307.6944
JPY 1.9332
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
More Stories From Business
-
GDP of China's Guangzhou to surpass 3 trln yuan in 202311 minutes ago
-
Cars' sale drops 55% during Jul-Dec11 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20244 hours ago
-
AI to impact 60% of advanced economy jobs: IMF's Georgieva4 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher5 hours ago
-
Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce19 hours ago
-
SCCI voices concern over increasing environmental pollution21 hours ago
-
Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market22 hours ago
-
'PFC playing active role in furniture industry's progress '22 hours ago