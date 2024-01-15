Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 17, 2024

USD 280.

2317

GBP 357.9679

EUR 307.6944

JPY 1.9332

