Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 18, 2024

USD 280.

0048

GBP 356.8661

EUR 306.7732

JPY 1.9260

APP/mzr/

