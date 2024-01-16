Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 18, 2024
USD 280.
0048
GBP 356.8661
EUR 306.7732
JPY 1.9260
APP/mzr/
