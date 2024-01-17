Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 17, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 19, 2024
USD 280.
0308
GBP 354.6869
EUR 305.6256
JPY 1.9164
APP/mzr/
