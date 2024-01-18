Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 22, 2024
USD 279.
9503
GBP 354.2490
EUR 304.2219
JPY 1.8928
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes31 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 20242 hours ago
-
Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud3 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares slightly higher as Fujitsu claws back3 hours ago
-
SECP organizes workshop for Shariah scholars10 hours ago
-
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG13 hours ago
-
Senate body seeks details of budget, following austerity measures13 hours ago
-
Stocks, oil prices slump on economic headwinds13 hours ago
-
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months15 hours ago
-
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues15 hours ago
-
Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues15 hours ago