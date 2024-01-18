Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 22, 2024

USD 279.

9503

GBP 354.2490

EUR 304.2219

JPY 1.8928

APP/as/

