Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 23, 2024
USD 279.
8571
GBP 355.0267
EUR 304.4845
JPY 1.8932
