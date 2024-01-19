Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 23, 2024

USD 279.

8571

GBP 355.0267

EUR 304.4845

JPY 1.8932

