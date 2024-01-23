Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 25, 2024

USD 279.

7203

GBP 355.1049

EUR 304.6434

JPY 1.8883

APP/ms

