Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 25, 2024
USD 279.
7203
GBP 355.1049
EUR 304.6434
JPY 1.8883
APP/ms
