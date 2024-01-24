Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Karachi, Jan 24(APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 24, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 26, 2024
USD 279.
6181
GBP 356.0656
EUR 304.8116
JPY 1.8979
APP/ms
