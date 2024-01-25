Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2024
USD 279.
4481
GBP 355.2303
EUR 303.8998
JPY 1.8916
