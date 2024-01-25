Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 25, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 29, 2024

USD 279.

4481

GBP 355.2303

EUR 303.8998

JPY 1.8916

