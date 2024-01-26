KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 30, 2024

USD 279.

4583

GBP 355.4989

EUR 304.1904

JPY 1.8909

