Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 30, 2024
USD 279.
4583
GBP 355.4989
EUR 304.1904
JPY 1.8909
APP/mzr/
