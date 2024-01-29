Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2024
USD 279.
3915
GBP 354.2684
EUR 302.1898
JPY 1.8898
APP/ms
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 20242 hours ago
-
FBR, FMU to enhance coordination to combat illicit finance12 hours ago
-
Sustainable policies needed to strengthen economy: PCMEA17 hours ago
-
Trump stokes opposition to Biden border plan18 hours ago
-
Malik for taking benefit of regional trade19 hours ago
-
PFC to attend trade fair in Vietnam in Feb19 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on 'Intellectual Property Rights & Trade Mark Registration for SMEs'20 hours ago
-
Plastic material export increases 46.60% to $178 million in 6 months20 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March20 hours ago
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.6 trln yuan1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 20241 day ago