Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 01, 2024

USD 279.

5284

GBP 355.1967

EUR 302.8411

JPY 1.8909

APP/mzr/

