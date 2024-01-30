Foreign Exchange Rates
Published January 30, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 30, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 01, 2024
USD 279.
5284
GBP 355.1967
EUR 302.8411
JPY 1.8909
APP/mzr/
