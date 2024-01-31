Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 31 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 02 2024

USD 279.

3368

GBP 354.5343

EUR 302.4380

JPY 1.8963

APP/mzr/

