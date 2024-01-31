Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 31 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 02 2024
USD 279.
3368
GBP 354.5343
EUR 302.4380
JPY 1.8963
