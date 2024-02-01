KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 01 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 06 2024

USD 279.

2500

GBP 353.8935

EUR 302.0089

JPY 1.8909

APP/mzr/