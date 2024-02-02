Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 02 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 07 2024
USD 279.
2391
GBP 353.1258
EUR 301.0756
JPY 1.9039
APP/mzr/
