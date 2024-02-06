Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 06 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 09 2024
USD 279.
2287
GBP 356.1841
EUR 303.8846
JPY 1.9048
APP/ms
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 20242 hours ago
-
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 202415 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,800 per tola20 hours ago
-
Asia markets mixed as blockbuster US jobs batter rate cut hopes15 hours ago
-
China's road logistics price index up23 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1070 against USD Monday23 hours ago
-
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos, RRR cut16 hours ago
-
Asia markets take a hit as blockbuster US jobs batter rate cut hopes16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 20241 day ago