Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 06 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 09 2024

USD 279.2287

GBP 356.1841

EUR 303.8846

JPY 1.9048

