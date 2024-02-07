Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 07 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 12 2024

USD 279.

2179

GBP 350.5860

EUR 300.2151

JPY 1.8800

APP/ms

