Foreign Exchange Rates

Published February 09, 2024

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 09 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 13 2024

USD 279.

2175

GBP 352.3166

EUR 300.4101

JPY 1.8856

