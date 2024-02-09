Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 09 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 13 2024
USD 279.
2175
GBP 352.3166
EUR 300.4101
JPY 1.8856
