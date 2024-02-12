Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 12 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 14 2024

USD 279.

1123

GBP 352.1002

EUR 300.6598

JPY 1.8682

APP/ms

