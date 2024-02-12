Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 12 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 14 2024
USD 279.
1123
GBP 352.1002
EUR 300.6598
JPY 1.8682
APP/ms
