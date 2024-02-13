Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 13 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 15 2024
USD 279.
1797
GBP 352.9390
EUR 301.4303
JPY 1.8731
APP/ms
