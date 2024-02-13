Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 13 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 15 2024

USD 279.

1797

GBP 352.9390

EUR 301.4303

JPY 1.8731

APP/ms

