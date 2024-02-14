Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 14 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 16 2024
USD 279.
2295
GBP 353.1973
EUR 300.7580
JPY 1.8663
APP/ms
