Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 15 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 20 2024
USD 279.
2124
GBP 350.2720
EUR 298.7852
JPY 1.8544
APP/mzr/
