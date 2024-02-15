Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 15 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 20 2024

USD 279.

2124

GBP 350.2720

EUR 298.7852

JPY 1.8544

APP/mzr/

