Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 16 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 21 2024
USD 279.
2666
GBP 350.3120
EUR 299.6810
JPY 1.8600
APP/mzr/
