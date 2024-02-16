Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 16 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 21 2024

USD 279.

2666

GBP 350.3120

EUR 299.6810

JPY 1.8600

APP/mzr/

