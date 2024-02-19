Foreign Exchange Rates
Published February 19, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 21, 2024
USD 279.
2255
GBP 351.1820
EUR 300.5025
JPY 1.8582
