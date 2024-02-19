Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 21, 2024

USD 279.

2255

GBP 351.1820

EUR 300.5025

JPY 1.8582

APP/as/

