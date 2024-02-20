Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 20, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 22, 2024
USD 279.
2114
GBP 352.4765
EUR 301.1016
JPY 1.8618
APP/as/
