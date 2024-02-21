Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 23, 2024

USD 279.

4136

GBP 351.6978

EUR 301.0402

JPY 1.8582

