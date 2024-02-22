Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 26, 2024
USD 279.
3979
GBP 352.4605
EUR 301.9453
JPY 1.8604
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 202439 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 20242 hours ago
-
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes11 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes12 hours ago
-
Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China12 hours ago
-
Business community calls for 30-year economic vision, charter of economy14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade14 hours ago
-
Irrational use aggravating water crisis: DG Aab-e-Pak15 hours ago
-
Administrator MCI assures to address issues of business community15 hours ago
-
FBR working on extension of EFS to whole textile value chain: chief collector15 hours ago
-
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 202316 hours ago