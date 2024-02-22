(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 26, 2024

USD 279.

3979

GBP 352.4605

EUR 301.9453

JPY 1.8604

