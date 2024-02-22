Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 26, 2024
USD 279.
3979
GBP 352.4605
EUR 301.9453
JPY 1.8604
APP/mzr/
