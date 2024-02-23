Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 23, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2024
USD 279.1561
GBP 354.1096
EUR 303.1636
JPY 1.8600
