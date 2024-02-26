Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 28, 2024
USD 279.
2246
GBP 353.7218
EUR 302.3444
JPY 1.8540
