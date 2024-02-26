Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Published February 26, 2024

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 26, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 28, 2024

USD 279.

2246

GBP 353.7218

EUR 302.3444

JPY 1.8540

