Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 29, 2024
USD 279.
0000
GBP 353.6046
EUR 302.0733
JPY 1.8539
APP/as/
