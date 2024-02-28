Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 01, 2024
USD 279.
1528
GBP 354.1612
EUR 302.9924
JPY 1.8564
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 202427 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 20241 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open flat2 hours ago
-
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data10 hours ago
-
Sartaj Aziz's services to the nation can't be forgotten: speakers11 hours ago
-
Zhao Shiren, FPCCI discuss promotion of bilateral trade11 hours ago
-
OGDCL earns Rs123.296 bln profit in first half of FY 2023-2413 hours ago
-
PCJCCI advocates for Karachi coastal project under CPEC to boost Pakistan’s economy13 hours ago
-
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab14 hours ago
-
LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike14 hours ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices15 hours ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants15 hours ago