Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 01, 2024

USD 279.

1528

GBP 354.1612

EUR 302.9924

JPY 1.8564

APP/as/

