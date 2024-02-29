KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 04, 2024

USD 278.

9701

GBP 353.0646

EUR 301.9014

JPY 1.8501

