Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 04, 2024
USD 278.
9701
GBP 353.0646
EUR 301.9014
JPY 1.8501
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 20242 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 hours ago
-
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade11 hours ago
-
OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub12 hours ago
-
Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high14 hours ago
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights15 hours ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins16 hours ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders15 hours ago
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 202316 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points17 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar16 hours ago