Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 04, 2024
USD 278.
9701
GBP 353.0646
EUR 301.9014
JPY 1.8501
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks open lower33 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.900 per tola to Rs 215,7002 hours ago
-
Germany's unemployment constant at 3.1% in January2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open2 hours ago
-
Turkish economy grows 4.5% in 20232 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower3 hours ago
-
China sets up Shanghai business cooperation zone to promote int'l exchanges3 hours ago
-
Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 213 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 20246 hours ago