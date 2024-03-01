KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR March 01, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 05, 2024

USD 278.9844

GBP 353.0269

EUR 302.2238

JPY 1.8642

APP/mzr/