Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR March 01, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 05, 2024
USD 278.9844
GBP 353.0269
EUR 302.2238
JPY 1.8642
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares open up after US tech rally42 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 20242 hours ago
-
Petrol price increased by Rs 4.13 per liter11 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre11 hours ago
-
FBR surpass eight months target of Rs 5,829 bln12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber13 hours ago
-
Stocks climb after US inflation dips14 hours ago
-
FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz14 hours ago
-
AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system14 hours ago
-
Identifying agro-ecological zones crucial for maximizing output of agriculture14 hours ago
-
FCCI emerges as first E-chamber in country14 hours ago