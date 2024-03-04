Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 04, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 06, 2024

USD 279.0000

GBP 352.5723

EUR 301.7943

JPY 1.8528

