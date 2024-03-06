Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 06, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 08, 2024
USD 279.1190
GBP 353.8671
EUR 302.8162
JPY 1.8556
